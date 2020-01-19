Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for $1.06 or 0.00012290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq, TradeOgre, BitForex and Coinall. Grin has a market capitalization of $33.79 million and $32.03 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000569 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 31,760,460 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, TradeOgre, Bisq, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

