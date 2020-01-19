GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GRUB. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of GrubHub from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrubHub from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GrubHub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.04.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,465. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,866.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.92. GrubHub has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. GrubHub had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Richman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.31 per share, with a total value of $99,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,916.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,636,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,984,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GrubHub by 50.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after acquiring an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. VGI Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,895,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in GrubHub by 28.8% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,816,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares in the last quarter.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

