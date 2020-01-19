GVC (LON:GVC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,035 ($13.61) to GBX 1,125 ($14.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC opened at GBX 910.60 ($11.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66. GVC has a 1 year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 933.40 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 882.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 756.10.

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

About GVC

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.