Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Cut to GBX 240 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HMSO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC dropped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hammerson to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Get Hammerson alerts:

Shares of HMSO stock opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.49) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.63. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a one year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.