Head-To-Head Contrast: First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) versus Akbank T.A.S. (NASDAQ:AKBTY)

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bancorp $643.76 million 3.92 $172.60 million $2.28 11.14 Akbank T.A.S. $8.17 billion 0.93 $1.17 billion N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Akbank T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.26%. Given First Financial Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bancorp 27.72% 10.13% 1.54% Akbank T.A.S. 11.85% 10.49% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.6% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Akbank T.A.S. shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers commercial financing to the insurance industry, registered investment advisors, certified public accountants, indirect auto finance companies, and restaurant franchisees. Further, it offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 67 banking centers in Ohio; 3 banking centers in Illinois; 73 banking centers in Indiana; and 16 banking centers in Kentucky. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S. provides various banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, and Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfers, investment banking, and telephone and Internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; marketing and pricing activities related treasury products; and the provision of long-term funding services, providing funding facility that reflects country risk, diversifying funding resources, and forming a base of international investors. Further, it engages in leasing activities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 780 branches in Turkey and 1 branch internationally. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

