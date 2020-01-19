Head-To-Head Review: AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) & Bimini Capital Managment (NASDAQ:BMNM)

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) and Bimini Capital Managment (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AGNC Investment and Bimini Capital Managment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGNC Investment -84.94% 11.89% 1.03% Bimini Capital Managment -240.89% -83.19% -9.82%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AGNC Investment and Bimini Capital Managment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGNC Investment 0 5 2 0 2.29 Bimini Capital Managment 0 0 0 0 N/A

AGNC Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.79%. Given AGNC Investment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AGNC Investment is more favorable than Bimini Capital Managment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Bimini Capital Managment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGNC Investment and Bimini Capital Managment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGNC Investment $776.00 million 12.72 $129.00 million $2.35 7.77 Bimini Capital Managment $12.24 million 1.24 -$26.78 million N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Managment.

Risk & Volatility

AGNC Investment has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Managment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AGNC Investment beats Bimini Capital Managment on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

Bimini Capital Managment Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

