Helpico 24-Hour Volume Tops $15,023.00 (HELP)

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar. One Helpico coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002868 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and P2PB2B. Helpico has a total market capitalization of $5,861.00 and approximately $15,023.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $265.46 or 0.03063505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00198725 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030224 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

