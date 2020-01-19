HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,972.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. During the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $273,856.00 and approximately $6,972.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,609,235 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

