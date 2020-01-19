Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 971,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,581. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.76. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 140.55%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

