Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.26.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 477,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.75 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $11,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 27.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

