Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.26.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIBB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
Shares of HIBB traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. 477,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $476.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $30.98.
In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $494,098.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,576.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cathy E. Pryor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $11,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock valued at $900,584 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 45.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,222,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,256,000 after buying an additional 379,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 8.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 204,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hibbett Sports by 27.9% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 91,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
