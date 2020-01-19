HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.35, but opened at $1.38. HighPoint Resources shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2,038,400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 380,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,597,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 89,538 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HighPoint Resources by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile (NYSE:HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

