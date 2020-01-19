Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIMX. Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Himax Technologies from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Himax Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,042. The company has a market cap of $666.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 0.32. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Himax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 947.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,625 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

