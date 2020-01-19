Hiscox’s (HSX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hiscox (LON:HSX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,666 ($21.92) to GBX 1,605 ($21.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,478 ($19.44) to GBX 1,465 ($19.27) in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hiscox to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,750 ($23.02) to GBX 1,290 ($16.97) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.29) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,402.67 ($18.45).

LON HSX traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,369 ($18.01). 2,026,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,158. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,384.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,526.02. Hiscox has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,276 ($16.79) per share, for a total transaction of £127,600 ($167,850.57).

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

