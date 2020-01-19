Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT Raised to $24.00 at Stephens

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stephens from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s previous close.

HOMB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

HOMB opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Home Bancshares’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 587,388 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,080,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,754,000 after purchasing an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,700,000 after buying an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,113,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Home Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.