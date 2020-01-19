HTMLCOIN (HTML) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17,500.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $17,500.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.97 or 0.01154682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00051428 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031509 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00217448 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073468 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001826 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, C-Patex and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

