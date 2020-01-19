Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €380.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €380.00 ($441.86) price target on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on shares of Hypoport and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hypoport stock opened at €332.50 ($386.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hypoport has a 1-year low of €164.20 ($190.93) and a 1-year high of €350.50 ($407.56). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is €316.20 and its 200 day moving average is €266.74.

Hypoport AG operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four business units: Credit Platform, Financial Product Sales – Institutional Clients, Financial Product Sales – Private Clients, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

