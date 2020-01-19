IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Price Up 5.2%

IAA (NYSE:IAA) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.82 and last traded at $49.71, approximately 946,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,269,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

IAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of IAA to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of IAA in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Get IAA alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $43.99.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in IAA by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IAA by 810.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (NYSE:IAA)

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.