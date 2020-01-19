IBM’s (IBM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their hold rating on shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of IBM from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of IBM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,905. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day moving average of $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $152.95.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. IBM had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

