IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.37

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.37 and traded as high as $39.42. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.41, with a volume of 131,767 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.88.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$816.07 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.4291198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

