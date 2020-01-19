Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives $27.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

IMMU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Immunomedics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Immunomedics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.01. 1,223,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,530. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

