Imperial Capital Raises Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) Price Target to $19.00

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) had its target price raised by Imperial Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

OSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura lowered shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haymaker Acquisition has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:OSW opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $11.35 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Haymaker Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

