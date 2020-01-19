Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.41

Imperial Tobacco Group plc Sponsored (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.41 and traded as high as $26.72. Imperial Tobacco Group shares last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 577,890 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Tobacco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.922 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Tobacco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.78%. Imperial Tobacco Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.80%.

About Imperial Tobacco Group (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

