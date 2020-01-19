Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INFY. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Infosys to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of INFY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,604,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Infosys has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

