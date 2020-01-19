Ink Protocol (XNK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $42,160.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $220,290.00 and approximately $42,160.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,674,828 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, IDEX, Bibox, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

