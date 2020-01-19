INMAX Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges (INX)

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One INMAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. INMAX has a market capitalization of $88,478.00 and $10,941.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INMAX has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.04 or 0.03013278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011593 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00198594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00029966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About INMAX

INMAX’s launch date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live . INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex . The official message board for INMAX is medium.com/@inmax_exchange

Buying and Selling INMAX

INMAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

