Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Inphi also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Inphi’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

In other Inphi news, VP Ron Torten sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $226,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $2,726,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

NYSE IPHI traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.11. 698,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,827. Inphi has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

