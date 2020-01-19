Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($1.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year earnings of ($2.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INSM. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Insmed and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Insmed by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 978,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29,797 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 9,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 1,002.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period.

INSM traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 1,348,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,665. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Insmed has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $33.13.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

