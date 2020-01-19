Insolar Market Cap Achieves $5.36 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Insolar has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001902 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin and Liqui. Insolar has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insolar Token Profile

Insolar launched on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Insolar is medium.com/insolar . Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Okcoin Korea, Cobinhood, Binance, Radar Relay, OKex, Liqui, Mercatox, Bithumb, Kucoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

