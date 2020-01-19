Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,300

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,700 ($74.98) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a reduce rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.19) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,387.78 ($70.87).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Shares of LON ITRK traded up GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,956 ($78.35). 275,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,024. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,699.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,500.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.