Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intevac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.
NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.68.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.
See Also: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.