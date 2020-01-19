Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intevac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intevac presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ IVAC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,606. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58. Intevac has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.68.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Intevac had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Intevac will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Intevac by 332.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 42.9% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

