Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Price Target Cut to GBX 22 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) had its target price dropped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intu Properties to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Intu Properties from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 31 ($0.41) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 42.79 ($0.56).

INTU opened at GBX 22.86 ($0.30) on Friday. Intu Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 24.28 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.15 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 45.24. The company has a market capitalization of $309.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21.

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

