Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ISRG has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $605.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.03. 582,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,576. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,113,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,042,638.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total transaction of $568,850.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,319 shares of company stock valued at $14,351,365 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 566,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,979,000 after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 388,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,534,000 after purchasing an additional 50,628 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

