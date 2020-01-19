InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut InVitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

NYSE NVTA opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. InVitae has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.45.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.90% and a negative net margin of 99.49%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $66,138.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,788 shares of company stock valued at $101,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,901,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in InVitae by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 80,546 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InVitae by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,223,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

