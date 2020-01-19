Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Price Down 26%

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s stock price fell 26% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.23 and last traded at $3.30, 592,501 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 319% from the average session volume of 141,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITRM. Leerink Swann lowered Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Iterum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iterum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.54). Equities analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics PLC will post -7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.74% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

