Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

JKHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

JKHY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.47. 272,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $152.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $263,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,838 shares in the company, valued at $269,450.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after buying an additional 406,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 348.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after buying an additional 188,503 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

