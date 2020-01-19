John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 525.63 ($6.91).

WG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded John Wood Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 510 ($6.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 645 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

LON:WG traded down GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 393.20 ($5.17). 2,769,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 405.25. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

