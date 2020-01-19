JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to Neutral

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities started coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.
OPRT opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.97. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the third quarter valued at $406,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.19% of the company’s stock.
Oportun Financial Company Profile
Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.
