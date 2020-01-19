JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $147.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,668,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $430.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

