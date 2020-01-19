Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) fell 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $7.24, 14,094,284 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 405% from the average session volume of 2,788,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JMIA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $734,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,377,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

