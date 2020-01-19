Jupiter Mines (ASX:JMS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Jupiter Mines Ltd (ASX:JMS) rose 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.31 ($0.22) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), approximately 1,594,044 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.33.

In other news, insider Hans Mende purchased 72,922,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,095,573.86 ($15,670,619.76).

Jupiter Mines Limited engages in the development and operation of mineral resource properties in Australia and South Africa. It explores for iron ore and manganese deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tshipi Manganese mine located in South Africa. Jupiter Mines Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

