K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.56 Million

Equities analysts expect K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to announce sales of $257.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for K12’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $257.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $257.70 million. K12 reported sales of $254.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that K12 will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow K12.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). K12 had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 15,000 shares of K12 stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $308,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,762.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of K12 by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in K12 by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in K12 by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in K12 by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LRN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $20.81. 244,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,756. K12 has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $37.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market capitalization of $856.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

