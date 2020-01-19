Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Releases Earnings Results

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE KSU opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $101.11 and a 12 month high of $168.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KSU shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.24.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

