KeyCorp Lowers Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $92.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ED. Barclays downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.46.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.04. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 120.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 86,121 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,943,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,362,375,000 after acquiring an additional 781,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

