Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$34.84 on Friday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$26.16 and a 12 month high of C$35.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.97.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$834.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.7405024 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$42.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.32.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.