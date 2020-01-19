Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Shares Up 2.2%

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.22, 20,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 10,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.47.

Kingfisher Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSFTF)

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a software and Internet service company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Software; Cloud Services; and Office Software and Services and Others. The Entertainment Software segment engages in the research and development of games; and provision of online games, mobile games, and casual game services.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.