Knekted (KNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $112.00

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Knekted has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Knekted has a market cap of $22,403.00 and $112.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.98 or 0.02781405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00199160 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00130518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official website is knekted.net

Knekted Token Trading

Knekted can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

