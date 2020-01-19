KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) Stock Price Up 0.5%

KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61, 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KALL) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 17.80% of KraneShares MSCI China All Shares Index ETF worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

