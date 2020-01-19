L Brands (NYSE:LB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of L Brands have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company disappointed with its holiday season results. Weak sales number at Victoria's Secret brand hurt the overall performance. The company has been grappling with softness at the Victoria’s Secret brand due to stiff competition and consumers’ changing preferences. This was visible in the holiday sales number. Nonetheless, solid performance at Bath & Body Works brand did provide some cushion. But this did not restrain L Brands to trim fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings per share view. Nevertheless, the company is leaving no stone unturned to revive its Victoria’s Secret brand. Product launches, increased focus on omnichannel capabilities and improved marketing strategies are some of the notable moves in this direction.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LB. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of L Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,016,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,484,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 757.8% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 827.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

