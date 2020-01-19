Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $140.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $117.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Landstar System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 280,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,636. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.67 and its 200 day moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

In related news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

