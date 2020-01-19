Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

NYSE LXP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $10.91. 1,280,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,150. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In related news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5,128.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,226,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,118,000 after acquiring an additional 912,848 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 52.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after acquiring an additional 858,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,259,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,202,000 after acquiring an additional 510,235 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

